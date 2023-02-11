From Brexit to 'Bregret': More young Britons say 'Brexit has failed'

Britain's decision to exit the European Union after a 2016 referendum, in what popularly came to be known as 'Brexit', is shaping up as Bregret – a term that has come into vogue to depict the sense of regret associated with Brexit.

'Brexit has failed' was among the top trends in Britain this weekend, with people referring to the reports suggesting that it is taking far more time for British businesses to execute imports and exports with other European countries after Brexit.

"Incredible isn't it (sic), that a commercial business would choose to invest in a country where there are no barriers to trade across 27 EU states and numerous well negotiated trade deals with the rest of the world. Who saw that one coming?," a user wrote on Twitter with hashtags saying 'Brexit has failed' and 'Brexit Reality'. The user was referring to a report of vaccine-major AstraZeneca choosing to set up a £320 million factory in Ireland instead of Britain.

"Never mind all those trade deals we were supposed to be raking in after Brexit, it seems this Tory Brexit government can’t even make a trade deal with a company headquartered in Cambridge!," wrote another user on the micro-blogging site on a report citing AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer (CEO) that discouraging UK tax policies and business climate have been discouraging factors that are deterring investments.

From Brexit to Bregret: The young-old divide in Britain

A YouGov poll conducted shortly after Brexit had said that 64 per cent of voters over 65 had opted to leave the EU, while the youngest category, 18- to 24-year olds, had voted by 71 per cent to 29 per cent to stay.

But at the end of 2022, the oldest group of Britons continued to believe that Brexit was right. However, about 70 per cent of Britons born between 1985 and 1994 said that the Brexit decision was the wrong one.

Britain withdrew from the European Union on January 31, 2020 under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a top Conservative Party leader. The UK had been a member state of the EU and its predecessor the European Communities (EC) since January 1973.



