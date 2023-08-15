From Australia to Kuwait, this is how India's 77th Independence Day was celebrated abroad

India celebrated its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday (August 15) where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort and addressed the countrymen in his 10th consecutive I-Day speech.

Several countries got along with India in celebrating the national festival.

Indian embassy in Kathmandu marks 77th Independence Day

The Indian mission in Kathmandu organised a celebration to mark the 77th anniversary of India's Independence.

The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava hoisted India's flag and also felicitated widows and family members of deceased Gorkha soldiers. Later, an address by Indian President Draupadi Murmu was played which underlined the progress made by the country in various fields and also paid tribute to freedom fighters who laid their lives for India's independence.

The celebrations witnessed renditions of patriotic songs and performances by the students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathmandu.

Earlier, Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal wished India on the occasion.

"On the auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to PM @narendramodi ji and to the friendly people of India for continued peace, progress and prosperity @PMOIndia," Nepal PM said in a tweet.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud also extended wishes on the occasion.

"As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, I would like to convey warm greetings and felicitations to H.E. @DrSJaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. Wish Happy Independence Day to the people and Government of India!" he tweeted.

The Indian embassy in Kuwait hoists tricolour

The Indian embassy in Kuwait hoisted the tricolour to mark the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

Ambassador of India to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika hoisted the flag and also read out President Droupadi Murmu's address.

"Glimpses of the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Embassy of India in Kuwait. Ambassador hoisted the tricolour and read out Hon'ble Rashtrapatiji's address to the nation. The vibrant Indian community participated in large numbers despite being a hot and humid morning," Swaika said in a tweet.

The Indian embassy in Medan, a city in Indonesia, also celebrated the 77th Independence Day.

Australian High Commission officials dress up in tricolours

On Monday, the Australian High Commission staff dressed up in tricolour to mark India's Independence Day and also served tricolour-themed dishes.

Ahead of 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay, colleagues at the High Commission dressed up in the colours of #India and enjoyed morning tea with tricolour-themed Australian dishes. Don’t miss the lamingtons! 🧡🤍💚 #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga #स्वतंत्रतादिवस pic.twitter.com/W3k7F1nWEu — Australian High Commission India (@AusHCIndia) August 14, 2023 ×

Taking to microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Australia’s High Commissioner to India stated, "Ahead of #IndependenceDay, colleagues at the High Commission dressed up in the colours of #India and enjoyed morning tea with tricolour-themed Australian dishes. Don’t miss the lamingtons! #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga."

Indian High Commission in the UK also celebrated India's Independence Day by hoisting the country's national flag in London on Tuesday. Several British nationals as well as people from India gathered outside the commission to mark the celebrations.

High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was quoted as saying by ANI, “So many friends from the Indian community and PIO community turned out. Even shall we say friends of India, Britons who are not just of Indian origin also turned up.”

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE