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Fresh strikes in Ukraine kill 12, Zelensky says Russia used 'North Korean missiles' and Shahed drones

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 13:39 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 13:39 IST
Fresh strikes in Ukraine kill 12, Zelensky says Russia used 'North Korean missiles' and Shahed drones

Zaporizhzhia came under fresh attack on the morning of August 11. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Russia hit several Ukrainian regions overnight and Tuesday morning, including Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, killing 12 and injuring 20. Zelensky said the weapons included "North Korean ballistic missiles" and “Shahed drones.”

Russia attacked the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia with what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as "North Korean ballistic missiles" and guided aerial bombs. The strike happened early Tuesday and killed six people and injured 20 others, officials said. Zelensky said it was a "vicious" attack and "calculated to inflict maximum damage". Emergency workers are trying to extinguish the fire at one of the sites.

"It was a vicious attack, calculated to inflict maximum damage specifically on civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, as of now, six people have been reported killed and nineteen wounded in the city. My condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelensky said.

Regional governor Ivan Fedorov said the missiles and aerial bombs were launched at the city early this morning. He also shared photos of buildings and vehicles on fire online. Russia also struck Kyiv overnight, setting warehouses in a central district ablaze, the Kyiv military administration ‌said. One person was reported injured in the capital.

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Shahed drone attack on Ukraine

Zelensky said an infectious diseases hospital came under attack in Kyiv, along with several businesses and other buildings. In addition to the missiles, Russia also reportedly sent over 100 drones to cause destruction in Ukraine. Zelensky said "more than 120 drones" that were mostly "jet-powered Shaheds" were launched towards the country.

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Two other regions - Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk - were also struck, with local ⁠authorities saying six people had been killed and 16 injured overnight.

Zelensky said that Moscow's latest strikes prove that Putin is not working towards peace. "Every step Russia takes - increasing ballistic missile production, bringing in North Korean equipment, preparing for mobilisation - all of this shows that Moscow is preparing not for peace, but for escalation," he said. The president once again called upon the world to act against the aggression.

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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