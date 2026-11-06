/Fresh bomb threats hit at least 9 flights; Prague, Lisbon and Sofia flights affected as hoax alerts sweep Europe

New bomb threats targeted multiple flights to and from Prague and Sofia on Friday (Nov 03), authorities said, extending a week of hoax alerts that has disrupted commercial aviation across Europe.

Four arriving flights at Prague airport and five departing flights were targeted, AFP reported, citing airport spokesperson Denisa Hejtmankova. "The threats concern incoming flights from Denmark, Great Britain and two from Spain," she said. "As for outgoing flights, it's flights to the Netherlands, Cyprus, Romania, Italy and Great Britain."

Prague airport spokesperson Jiri Hannich told AFP that "airport operation remains standard and smooth" despite the threats. Czech police had already checked four planes following threats on Thursday.

Sofia and Lisbon also hit

A Bulgarian transport ministry spokesperson told AFP that alerts were received for two flights to Sofia on Friday. Both flights, arriving from London Stansted in Britain and from Brussels, landed safely.

Portuguese police said a Ryanair flight scheduled to depart from Lisbon to Rome was also targeted.

Plane bombs: A week of false alarms