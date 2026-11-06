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Fresh bomb threats hit at least 9 flights; Prague, Lisbon and Sofia flights affected as hoax alerts sweep Europe

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Nov 06, 2026, 17:37 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2026, 17:38 IST
Fresh bomb threats hit at least 9 flights; Prague, Lisbon and Sofia flights affected as hoax alerts sweep Europe

A person stands in front of the table of departures at the Terminal 1 of Rome Fiumicino airport, on November 5, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Fresh bomb threats have targeted nine flights to and from Prague and two arriving in Sofia, with a Ryanair flight from Lisbon also hit, as hoax alerts disrupt aviation across Europe for a second week. Read the full story here.

New bomb threats targeted multiple flights to and from Prague and Sofia on Friday (Nov 03), authorities said, extending a week of hoax alerts that has disrupted commercial aviation across Europe.

Four arriving flights at Prague airport and five departing flights were targeted, AFP reported, citing airport spokesperson Denisa Hejtmankova. "The threats concern incoming flights from Denmark, Great Britain and two from Spain," she said. "As for outgoing flights, it's flights to the Netherlands, Cyprus, Romania, Italy and Great Britain."

Prague airport spokesperson Jiri Hannich told AFP that "airport operation remains standard and smooth" despite the threats. Czech police had already checked four planes following threats on Thursday.

Sofia and Lisbon also hit

A Bulgarian transport ministry spokesperson told AFP that alerts were received for two flights to Sofia on Friday. Both flights, arriving from London Stansted in Britain and from Brussels, landed safely.

Portuguese police said a Ryanair flight scheduled to depart from Lisbon to Rome was also targeted.

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About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a Senior Sub-Editor and Journalist at WION News, specialising in geopolitics, global conflicts, and international diplomacy. With over five years of frontline ...Read More

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