A new earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude struck off the northern coast of Venezuela on Friday (Jun 26), just days after two powerful 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes left the South American country facing one of its worst natural disasters in decades. The latest tremor was recorded 61 kilometres northwest of Maracay, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. Reuters, citing local witnesses, reported that the shaking was felt in both Maracay and Caracas.

The fresh quake comes as Venezuela continues to reel from the twin earthquakes that struck on Wednesday evening. Those quakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5, caused widespread destruction, flattened buildings in coastal and urban areas and overwhelmed rescue efforts across the country.

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Death toll continues to climb

According to the latest figures, the death toll has reached at least 920, with the number expected to rise further as emergency teams continue searching through the rubble. Thousands more have been injured, and more than 50,000 people are still missing, according to Venezuelan authorities.

Rescue efforts continue

The hardest-hit area has been the coastal state of La Guaira, near the capital Caracas, where entire residential blocks collapsed. In one housing complex made up of four tall apartment buildings, much of the structure was reduced to rubble.

Rescue teams on the ground said the scale of the destruction has made the search for survivors extremely difficult.

"Unfortunately, the collapse is total, and there is little chance of finding survivors," said rescue team leader Nadiomar Polanco, adding that efforts were now focused on recovering bodies from the site.

In several neighbourhoods, families, volunteers, and neighbours continued to dig through debris by hand, often without heavy machinery or enough official support. Some residents said they had not seen government assistance in the worst-hit areas.

Global community steps up to help

International aid has begun to arrive. Rescue teams from Spain, El Salvador, Switzerland, Colombia and Mexico are already on the ground, while the United States has announced a disaster response package involving more than 250 personnel, including search-and-rescue units with trained dogs.