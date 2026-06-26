/Venezuela twin earthquakes: Death toll climbs to 235; frantic rescue efforts continue as aid starts flowing in

The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela has risen to 235, with more than 1,500 people injured, the health ministry said in a statement on Thursday (Jun 25) evening, as rescue teams continue to search through collapsed buildings and damaged neighbourhoods. Officials said at least one Italian citizen and one Portuguese citizen were among the dead.

The back-to-back quakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, hit near Venezuela's Caribbean coast on Wednesday (Jun 24), causing widespread destruction, damaging the country's main airport and triggering fears of a much larger humanitarian crisis.

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'Catastrophic' situation

Nicole Kast, Venezuela director of the International Rescue Committee, described the situation as "catastrophic", underscoring the scale of the damage on the ground. The 7.5-magnitude earthquake was the strongest quake to hit the country in more than a century. Its scale can be compared to a 7.7-magnitude tremor which struck the nation on October 29, 1900.

The powerful quake has disrupted relief efforts, suggest reports. The airport in La Guaira, one of the main entry points for emergency aid, has been shut after suffering serious damage, complicating the movement of rescue teams and supplies.

Scenes of panic were also reported in the capital, Caracas, where many residents spent the night sleeping on the streets or inside their cars after repeated tremors rattled the city.

Also read | 5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Chile after deadly twin quakes in Venezuela

Colombia, Brazil left shaken by quake that devastated Venezuela

The quake, as per reports, was felt beyond Venezuela's borders. In Colombia, people in Bogota evacuated buildings as a precaution, while tremors were also reported in parts of northern Brazil, according to seismic monitoring agencies.

Global community steps up: International aid arrives

The strongest quake to hit Venezuela in 126 years will require "massive collective efforts," said UN aid chief Tom Fletcher, in a statement.

Reports suggest that international assistance has already begun to flow in. Pope Leo XIV has sent an initial 100,000 euros in aid to the disaster-struck nation. Meanwhile, Switzerland, Spain, France, Portugal and Mexico have sent rescue specialists and emergency support, while China, India, Brazil and Iran have also offered assistance.

The United States said it was mobilising 150 million dollars in assistance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was preparing a broad response. "We have a whole-of-government response. It'll be big, it'll be fast, and it'll be effective," Rubio said.

The United Nations has also pledged support. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply saddened" by the disaster.