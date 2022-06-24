Trouble for Macron: French unions call for national rail strikes on July 6

A national railway worker strike has been called jointly by France's unions Sud Rail, CGT, and CFDT. The unions on Friday demanded that their wages to be increased amid rising inflation reported Reuters.

In a joint statement, the unions claimed that "along with workers in France and in Europe, railway workers are sharply hit by exploding inflation; we must act to obtain wage increases."

With the rising cost of living, several other workers from sectors like oil to airports, air transport, and trucking are calling for pay rises and strikes.

The railway workers in France are joining these workers in a bid to fulfil their demands.

After French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party lost control of parliament in last Sunday's election, the social unrest is an added pressure upon him and his government under an existing political crisis.

So far, Macron's opposition has declined offers for any form of coalition or pact with his party.

On Friday, French oil refinery workers from TotalEnergies are also going on a strike.

TotalEnergies has claimed that they have taken steps to ensure that their network of petrol stations and its clients are sufficiently supplied throughout the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies)

