French 'spiderman' climbs Paris Tower in peace plea amid Israel-Hamas war
Alain Robert, known as the "French Spiderman," recently climbed the 220-meter-high Hekla Tower in Paris to promote peace between Israel and the Palestinians. He stressed on the need for both sides to come together and establish long-lasting peace agreements, stating that the ongoing conflict, which has lasted for over 70 years, must end. Robert urged world leaders to work towards peaceful resolutions, highlighting the destructive consequences of violence and conflict in the region.
Alain Robert, fondly called the "French Spiderman", urged for peace between Israel and the Palestinians by scaling the 220-meter-high Hekla Tower in Paris' business district on Sunday (Oct 22).
"Today, I am climbing in support of peace. I'm trying not to pick a side, for Palestine or for Israel, but in my opinion, there is one urgent and important thing to do, which is to hear each other out and sign peace accords that are long-lasting, so that Palestine and Israel can both get what they want,” he told Reuters.
Robert said that the Israel-Palestine conflict, spanning for over 70 years, needs to stop, and a common ground must be established. He urged world leaders to sit down and chalk out peace agreements that benefit both countries, stressing that promoting violence and conflict leads to nothing positive.
"They need to decide something once and for all. Otherwise, you know, we are on the verge of - and real this time - a World War Three, because if the Muslim countries start attacking Israel, it will be horrible,” he said.
Robert emphasises that the focus is not so much on establishing right or wrong, but rather on seeking peaceful resolutions. “There are countries sending billions of dollars for arming people to kill other people. So it just doesn't work this way,” he added.
What's happening on ground?
The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7 after a surprise attack by the Palestinian group, has led to the death of over 6,100 people.
Concerns about the risk of the Israel-Hamas war catapulting into a wider Middle East conflict rose on Sunday (Oct 22) with the US sending more military help to the region as Israel pounded Gaza overnight and targeted Hamas supporters in Lebanon and Syria.
