ugc_banner

French 'spiderman' climbs Paris Tower in peace plea amid Israel-Hamas war

Paris, FranceEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Alain Robert, known as the "French Spiderman," scaling the 220-meter-high Hekla Tower in Paris to promote peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Alain Robert, known as the "French Spiderman," recently climbed the 220-meter-high Hekla Tower in Paris to promote peace between Israel and the Palestinians. He stressed on the need for both sides to come together and establish long-lasting peace agreements, stating that the ongoing conflict, which has lasted for over 70 years, must end. Robert urged world leaders to work towards peaceful resolutions, highlighting the destructive consequences of violence and conflict in the region.

Alain Robert, fondly called the "French Spiderman", urged for peace between Israel and the Palestinians by scaling the 220-meter-high Hekla Tower in Paris' business district on Sunday (Oct 22). 

"Today, I am climbing in support of peace. I'm trying not to pick a side, for Palestine or for Israel, but in my opinion, there is one urgent and important thing to do, which is to hear each other out and sign peace accords that are long-lasting, so that Palestine and Israel can both get what they want,” he told Reuters.

Robert said that the Israel-Palestine conflict, spanning for over 70 years, needs to stop, and a common ground must be established. He urged world leaders to sit down and chalk out peace agreements that benefit both countries, stressing that promoting violence and conflict leads to nothing positive.  

×

"They need to decide something once and for all. Otherwise, you know, we are on the verge of - and real this time - a World War Three, because if the Muslim countries start attacking Israel, it will be horrible,” he said. 

trending now

Robert emphasises that the focus is not so much on establishing right or wrong, but rather on seeking peaceful resolutions. “There are countries sending billions of dollars for arming people to kill other people. So it just doesn't work this way,” he added. 

What's happening on ground?

The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7 after a surprise attack by the Palestinian group, has led to the death of over 6,100 people.

Also watch | Israel-Hamas war: UN agency for Palestine refugees, 29 staffers killed

Concerns about the risk of the Israel-Hamas war catapulting into a wider Middle East conflict rose on Sunday (Oct 22) with the US sending more military help to the region as Israel pounded Gaza overnight and targeted Hamas supporters in Lebanon and Syria.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University in 2017 and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. Her core interests lie in long-form explainers and data-driven stories. To connect with her, drop her an email at Sneha.Swaminathan@wionews.com. 

RELATED

Notre Dame treasures shine at Louvre Museum exhibition

Get it over with: Most Americans are fed up of drama over US House speaker, says survey

Row, row, row your boat...sorry, pumpkin! See this Belgian town's annual pumpkin race

Topics