French 'spiderman' climbs Paris Tower in peace plea amid Israel-Hamas war

Alain Robert, fondly called the "French Spiderman", urged for peace between Israel and the Palestinians by scaling the 220-meter-high Hekla Tower in Paris' business district on Sunday (Oct 22).

"Today, I am climbing in support of peace. I'm trying not to pick a side, for Palestine or for Israel, but in my opinion, there is one urgent and important thing to do, which is to hear each other out and sign peace accords that are long-lasting, so that Palestine and Israel can both get what they want,” he told Reuters.

Robert said that the Israel-Palestine conflict, spanning for over 70 years, needs to stop, and a common ground must be established. He urged world leaders to sit down and chalk out peace agreements that benefit both countries, stressing that promoting violence and conflict leads to nothing positive.

"They need to decide something once and for all. Otherwise, you know, we are on the verge of - and real this time - a World War Three, because if the Muslim countries start attacking Israel, it will be horrible,” he said.