/French prosecutors summon Elon Musk over X algorithm and AI-generated deepfakes

French prosecutors have summoned Elon Musk for a voluntary questioning and carried out searches at the Paris offices of X as part of an expanding criminal investigation into alleged political interference and the spread of illegal content on the platform.

Authorities confirmed that Musk and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino have been asked to attend interviews in Paris on April 20, 2026. Prosecutors say the inquiry now extends beyond claims of algorithmic manipulation in French politics to include allegations involving Holocaust denial and the circulation of sexualised deepfake material linked to Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok.

Investigators also searched X’s French headquarters on Tuesday, with Europol providing operational support by sending an analyst to assist local authorities. The probe began in January 2025 following two formal complaints, one filed by French lawmaker Eric Bothorel, who accused X of narrowing political discourse and allowing direct interference by Musk in platform governance after his 2022 takeover. Musk’s outspoken support for right-wing political movements in Europe had already stirred concern among regulators.

French prosecutors are examining several potential offences, including complicity in the possession of child sexual abuse material and denial of crimes against humanity. Multiple X staff members have also been summoned to testify as witnesses between April 20 and 24. Meanwhile, scrutiny of Grok has intensified across Europe. Both Britain and the European Union have launched separate investigations into the chatbot after reports that users were able to generate sexualised images of women and children using simple text prompts. The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office said such content could violate data protection laws and pose serious risks to the public.

The European Union opened its own investigation earlier this year into Grok’s role in producing sexual deepfakes involving women and minors. X has rejected the allegations, previously calling the French investigation politically driven. The company’s lawyer declined to comment on the latest developments.