French PM Elisabeth Borne survives no-confidence vote

France PM Elisabeth Borne on Monday (July 11) survive no-confidence vote in the parliament. The motion was brought against her by alliance of left-wing opponents. Official count of votes revealed that 146 voted in support of the motion. For the government to fall, the motion needed an absolute majority of 289 votes. Borne was widely expected to comfortably survive no-confidence motion.

The no-confidence motion was meant to be a show of intent by the Nupes alliance. It is the largest bloc in opposition to Emmanuel Macron's centrist 'Ensemble!' grouping.

But as the Nupes alliance is made up of 151 MPs, it meant that five of them chose not to vote the motion of no-confidence, something that could be interpreted as a positive sign by Borne and her government.

"We should be debating the issues the French are facing, this non-confidence vote is unfair", the prime minister told the parliament just before the vote.

"This non-confidence vote is just political tactics (...)Let's switch together to a culture of compromise," she added.

After enjoying a comfortable majority in the lower house during his first mandate, newly-reelected Macron lost his absolute majority in parliament in June's legislative elections and can no longer count on the chamber to rubber-stamp his reform agenda.

(With inputs from agencies)

