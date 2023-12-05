French parliament votes to ban single-use e-cigarettes amid health concerns

The French parliament unanimously voted late on Monday to ban single-use electronic cigarettes as health and environmental concerns continue to grow.

The government has often said that e-cigarettes encourage "bad habits" in teenagers. Cheap pre-filled disposable e-cigarettes are popular among young people.

They are known as puffs in France and come in a variety of tastes and have a high nicotine content. To tackle the issue, the national assembly has voted unanimously for the move.

However, it still needs backing from France's upper house senate as well as clearance from the EU Commission. Aurélien Rousseau, the French health minister, said: "They open a pathway to serious addiction."

As quoted, the MP Francesca Pasquini, said: "They're ridiculously cheap, the fruity and sugary flavours are attractive, and their small size makes them easy to hide from parents."

Pasquini is the one who submitted the draft law in November last year.

Michel Lauzzana who is the bill's co-sponsor said that France's National Academy of Medicine qualified disposable vapes as "a sneaky trap, especially for children and teenagers".

Not just France, several other countries in Europe, including UK, Ireland, and Germany, are also considering similar measures.