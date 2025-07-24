/French First Lady ‘was a man’: Podcaster Candace Owens continues claims even after Macron sues her

Even after facing a lawsuit by the French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, the American influencer Candace Owens continued her claim that the First Lady was "born a man." The influencer doubled down on her claim after Macron and wife Brigitte Macron sued the influencer. She said that the lawsuit filed in the US defames her. On her podcast on Wednesday (July 23), Candace said the Macrons are trying to “groom” the courts. “We would be required to depose Donald Trump,” she said in the podcast, suggesting that the US president would agree on her statement.

It all started when Candace claimed last month that in February, the US President Donald Trump called her and said that Macron had asked him to stop her from making a statement on his wife. Meanwhile, the French president and his wife alleged that the podcaster was using them “to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety and make money".

Despite this, Candace repeated her claim as she said on Wednesday that Brigitte Macron is a mother of three and a man. The podcaster called the lawsuit against her “goofy” and “a catastrophic PR strategy”. “On behalf of the entire world, I will see you in court," she said on the podcast.

What does Macron's lawsuit say?

Macrons, in their lawsuit, said that Candace's claims were “outlandish, defamatory and far-fetched fictions”. “The clicks kept coming, so Owens kept going, seizing every opportunity to promote her salacious claims,” the lawsuit said.