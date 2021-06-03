French authorities scramble Rafale jet after bomb threat in Air France plane

An Air France passenger plane flying from N'Djamena in Chad to Paris received an anonymous mid-air bomb threat as French authorities scrambled a fighter jet to escort it to Charles de Gaulle airport, reports said.

According to French interior minister Gerald Darmanin no explosive device was found.

The pilot had reported to the air traffic control that a bomb threat had been made over the radio. French authorities scrambled Rafale fighter jet to guide the plane to the airport.

The Air France Flight AF865 was parked and searched as security officials swarmed the area. The passengers were disembarked and at the end of the intervention, no explosive device was found onboard the Air France Ndjamena-Paris plane, the French minister said.

The government has launched an investigation into the incident.