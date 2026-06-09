/Free training, guaranteed jobs: Meta launches $115 million five-week programme to boost AI data centre

Meta Platforms has announced a $115 million new training initiative, America’s Workforce Academy (AWA), that will allow Americans to take free, five-week courses in skilled trades and a guaranteed job after graduation. The initiative aims to staff the sprawling data centres required to compete in the artificial intelligence industry.



The programme is being launched in collaboration with commercial real estate services firm CBRE and the Associated Builders and Contractors. It is set to target a critical shortage of skilled tradespeople in the US by offering training in roles including electrical work, HVAC installation, welding, plumbing and fibre-optic technology.



Those who complete the programme will earn an industry-recognised certification from the National Centre for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), along with an America's Workforce Certificate. A key feature of the initiative is its employment pathway. Upon graduation, participants will be directly matched with one of Meta's general contractors working at an active data centre construction site, effectively providing a guaranteed route into the workforce.

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The pilot programme

The initiative will initially be rolled out in Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana and Texas, all of which are already hosting existing or set to host Meta data centre projects. The move reflects Meta's infrastructure ambitions. Meta's largest data centre project, Hyperion, is being developed in Richland Parish, Louisiana. The company has described the facility as so expansive that it would occupy a substantial portion of Manhattan.



The Associated Builders and Contractors estimates that the US-based construction industry will need to add nearly 349,000 net new workers this year alone to fulfil demand generated by the data centre boom. The labour market research firm Lightcast analysed that total data centre-related construction job postings have roughly doubled over the past two years.

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Announcing the initiative, the company said: “Meta is proud to be partnering with the National Urban League, the Associated Builders and Contractors, and CBRE, as well as community partners across the country including, the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, STRIVE, Boone County Economic Development Corporation (IN), Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce (LA), Workforce Solutions Borderplex (TX), and Ohio Chamber of Commerce (OH)”.

Meta added that it is “launching America’s Workforce Academy (AWA) to build upon the huge demand we saw for Meta’s first major initiative of this kind, Level-Up, Meta’s fibre installation training program that received 35,000 applications in the first seven days”.



The programme reflects a significant shift in how technology companies view workforce development. For years, the sector has largely focused on promoting coding, software engineering and computer science education. Meta's new academy, however, acknowledges that the rapid expansion of physical infrastructure also requires a highly skilled workforce in construction and technical trades.