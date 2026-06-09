/US, China, Russia lead record $119 billion nuclear arms surge: Where does India stand?

In a big revelation, the latest report by International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) stated that nuclear-armed countries increased their spending on atomic weapons by a fifth last year to a record high of nearly $119 billion. It also claimed that these nations have planned to ramp up those investments in the coming decades. According to the report, the world's nine nuclear-armed states jointly increased their spending on their arsenals by nearly $17 billion last year, with US, China and Russia leading in terms of numbers.

Which countries spent the most on nuclear arsenals?

According to the report, the US spent $69.2 billion on nuclear weapons in 2025 – which is more than all the other countries combined,. This is an increase of $12.4 billion from what Washington spent an year ago. China came second in terms of nuclear spending with $13.5 billion spent last year, then Britain at $12.6 billion and Russia at $9.5 billion. And over the past five years, ICAN, which won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize, found that the nine countries had spent over $470 billion on their arsenals. The study showed that all of the nuclear-armed states -- Britain, China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, and the United States – increased their spending last year.

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France allocated $7.7 billion in 2025 which was 8 per cent up from the previous year. Among the other nuclear powers, India spent $2.8 billion - a whopping 12 per cent increase, Pakistan spent $1.5 billion - a massive 18 per cent increase, Israel allocated $1.2 billion (+2 per cent), and North Korea spent an estimated $656 million, reflecting a 4 per cent rise.

Warnings from ICAN