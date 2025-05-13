The gruelling work system in China is infamous around the world. People work for hours day after day to survive and sustain themselves in a competitive world. Now, a company finds itself facing the ire of social media users after listing "free toilet use" as a benefit for employees interested in working for it.

According to a report in SCMP, the company also posted "free use of the lifts" as a benefit for the employees. It even states that it won't charge employees doing overtime for the electricity they use in the process. In fact, it is one of the many perks of the job.

The job advertisement was brought to light by a social media account called Workplace Slackers.

It did not mention the name of the company or the job title. But it listed the description and other details. The job requires the candidate to be proficient in the use of Excel for spreadsheets, detail-oriented and involves processing orders.

Job description and strange perks

Employees will be required to work for nine hours a day with four offs off a month. Two shifts - 9 am to 6 pm and 1 pm to 10 pm - are available. It pays 4,000 yuan ($550) a month, with double pay on national holidays. The salary will be increased by 100 yuan ($14) after a year.

What left people flabbergasted was the list of so-called benefits. The staff is free to use the toilet, and if at all they do overtime, the company won't ask them to pay for the electricity.

Other benefits include late-night snacks, tea, and team-building activities etc.

Social media reacts to job post

Social media users could not believe the listed benefits and commented on the strange job advertisement. While one asked how the use of toilets and lifts perks, another stated that there are worse job advertisements out there.

The job scene in China has made headlines for its gruelling working hours and the highly competitive environment. The 996 schedule has invited backlash from across the world, where people work from 9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week.

China has a job crunch as more and more youngsters are graduating every year. They do not have anything to take up. Some of them have chosen to stay with their parents, working for them in exchange for money. This trend was highlighted in several reports last year. Meanwhile, it is equally hard for those 35 and above to find a job or hold onto one.