France’s ‘Black Alien’ struggling to make a living, opens up about hardships

A Frenchman who transformed himself into an alien and calls himself as “Black Alien” is now struggling to find a job. He says that he is finding it difficult to make a living as people are judging him based on how he looks.

Anthony Loffredo is covered with dark tattoos, including his eyeballs. Apart from that, he has undergone massive body transformation, such as splitting his tongue to give it a forked appearance, to resemble more like a fictionalised version of aliens that are depicted in pop culture. He also had his two fingers amputated to make his left hand resemble a claw.

Loffredo started experimenting with his looks at the age of 27. And in seven years, he has managed to garner 1.2 million Instagram followers.

But despite having a massive following on social media, Loffredo in real life is facing a lot of stigma because of how “strange” he looks.

He recently opened up about the difficulties in the Club 113 podcast. Independent news outlet’s Indy100 quoted him saying, “I can’t find a job, there’s lots of negative stuff. It could be positive because you feel better, but you have to know there’s also a dark side.”

He also talked about the people’s reactions when he encounters them on the streets and at times how it becomes difficult to deal with them.

It’s a fight every day, because every day you find new people who don’t understand, who want to judge. It’s life, not everyone understands everything. Like me, I don’t understand lots of things about lots of people. You can’t judge someone, no one knows what’s inside someone’s head, why they’re doing that, you need to talk with this person,” Loffredo said.

He asserted that he is just a normal guy who wants to be treated like a normal person.

“I’m a normal guy, I work, I have a family… I like being looked at like a normal guy with a job, with a family, who has a friend, girlfriend, all of that. That’s what makes me normal,” Loffredo said.

(With inputs from agencies)