France warns about 'narco-tourism' on beaches after two tonnes of cocaine washes ashore

Authorities in France on Friday (March 3) warned about "narco-tourism" on northern Channel beaches, following two tonnes of cocaine washing ashore drew dozens of beachcombers. A report by the news agency AFP on Saturday said that several batches of watertight packages were found in villages such as Neville-sur-mer, Omonville-la-Rogue and Reville. The total street value of the drug was estimated at $159 million (150 million euros).

Speaking to the Parisien newspaper, Reville mayor Yves Asseline said, "We've seen people arriving in 4x4s, brand new cars or with quad bikes on the beach, sometimes at dawn with head torches."

Police were patrolling beaches regularly with the help of a helicopter which was flying low over the water to spot any suspected packages in the sea. People familiar with the developments told AFP that investigators were still uncertain where the cocaine came from.

On Friday, local prosecutor Philippe Astru warned about the risks of taking part in narco tourism. "The act of taking possession of one of these bundles and transporting it is a crime that carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison," Astru told reporters.

The prosecutor also said that the purity of the substance was not known so far, adding, that if it was the usual strength of imported cocaine then it could be "fatal'' if consumed.

Three days back, the French government said that police seized 27 tonnes of cocaine in 2022, a five-fold increase compared with the level 10 years back.

Figures released by the Interior Ministry showed that seizures were up five per cent last year compared to 2021, with over half of the narcotic transiting via the West Indies and France's South American region of Guiana.

(With inputs from agencies)

