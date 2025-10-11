French President Emmanuel Macron on Fri (Oct 10) reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister, days after he quit the job. Macron is facing a massive political crisis with his rivals calling for fresh elections and his resignation. As he appointed his loyalist Lecornu again, opposition parties called it a ‘bad joke’ and accused Macron of being ‘out of touch and isolated.’

Lecornu faces a crucial challenge: delivering France’s national budget to parliament by the end of Monday. In a message on X, Lecornu expressed his commitment to this urgent task, and highlighted the need to resolve the political crisis that frustrates many French citizens and damages the country’s image. He stressed that his government must focus on addressing everyday concerns and restoring stability. Lecornu also made it clear that anyone joining his cabinet must put aside personal ambitions to succeed President Macron in 2027. This precaution aims to reduce political infighting that has weakened France’s minority governments and fragmented parliament.

How Lecornu was appointed and why he resigned?

In early September, Sébastien Lecornu was named France’s prime minister amid growing public frustration, economic pressure, and a fragmented parliament. His main mission was to gain support for a stringent austerity budget planned for 2026. Lecornu became the fifth prime minister in less than two years, facing similar political deadlocks. Despite vows to refresh the government, his cabinet closely resembled past ones, leading to widespread criticism. Faced with deep divisions in parliament, worries from investors, and mounting challenges, Lecornu stepped down just weeks after taking office, highlighting continuing instability in French politics.

France political crisis