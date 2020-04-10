France reports 987 more COVID-19 deaths; cases reported in aircraft carrier

France on Friday reported 987 more coronavirus deaths with the total death toll climbing to 13,000.

There are at least 118,790 infected cases of COVID-19 in the country. As the death toll rose in the country, the armed forces ministry said that the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier had reported 50 cases of coronavirus.

Also Read: 'Millions need to be tested': New York reports 777 deaths in 24 hours

At least three sailors from the vessel have been evacuated, it added. The aircraft carrier is now set to recalled from the Atlantic, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation on Monday amid the escalating crisis. It will be the president's third address to the nation.

France on Thursday had reported the first fall in the number of patients in intensive care with 82 less than on Wednesday. There are now 7,066 patients in intensive care.

"Our strategy of defence against the virus, with the nationwide confinement, is starting to bear fruit. It is indispensable to continue this confinement and social distancing of at least one metre and reducing contacts," French health official Jerome Salomon said,

"We will only beat this epidemic together. The first signs of a slowing seen this evening are because of your good will.. and I thank you," he added.

