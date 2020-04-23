France reports 516 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours; over 21,000 dead

France on Thursday reported 516 fatalities due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours with over 21,000 fatalities.

Also Read: UK death toll drops in last 24 hours as infection cases rise

The death toll due to the virus has now climbed to 21,856.

The country now has 157,135 cases of infection, according to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource center's live tracker.

As the virus continued to spread, President Emmanuel Macron's office said that the lockdown currently underway would be lifted according to an area-specific plan. There is still uncertainty on when the lockdown will be lifted with the government set to present a plan in early May.

President Macron had told the mayors that masks will only be "recommended" since surgical masks were already in short supply.

Meanwhile, researchers at a top Paris hospital are examining coronavirus patients to judge whether nicotine could protect people from contracting the virus.

The researchers are awaiting approval from the country's health authorities to carry out further trials.

As the virus continues to spread, the country's national statistics office said: "Like a person placed under anesthesia, the French economy can now ensure only its vital functions."

The government body said that private sector activity had fallen a whopping 41 per cent due to the virus with blue-chip companies reporting steep earnings declines and likely loss of thousands of jobs.