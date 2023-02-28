ugc_banner

France: Experts concerned after dead dolphins washed up on Atlantic beaches

Feb 28, 2023

Last week, a French environmental nongovernmental organisation issued the warning after releasing hundred of photos of dolphins, urging the authorities to intervene 

Experts have raised concern after a record number of dead dolphins washed up on France’s Atlantic beaches. Scientists have said that the dolphins die after becoming tangled in fishing gear, and also the time is running out for the dolphin population in the region. 

The Pelagis sea mammal and bird observatory scientists said that 370 dead dolphins were found washed up on French beaches between December 1 and January 25. 

Pelagis reported: "Without any doubt, being entangled in fishing gear remains the principal cause of death observed in common dolphins found in winter strandings on beaches, and has been since the 1990s." 

"This situation is worrying and not specific to France as it affects neighbouring countries," it added. 

Last week, a French environmental nongovernmental organisation issued the warning after releasing hundred of photos of dolphins, urging the authorities to intervene. 

The photos, by marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France, showed the body of a dolphin mutilated. 

Sea Shepherd France said: "This is the worst face of fishing: no respect for the living, no love for the sea that sustains them. Those who atrociously mutilated this dolphin should never be allowed to fish again." 

