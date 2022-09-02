Four-year-old brings loaded handgun to school in Texas, father arrested

A four-year-old in Texas was said to have carried a loaded weapon to school. As Americans return from their summer vacation, anxieties about school shootings have returned.

Two days before the fright on Wednesday in Corpus Christi, a similar event in Arizona with a child of that same age.

In the Texas incident, a school employee who was a police officer while not on duty "called in for assistance advising that a four-year-old student was in possession of a loaded handgun on campus," according to police. The weapon was taken away by the cop.

The father, 30, was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a kid and having a firearm available to children after it was determined that the child's parents were the owners of the weapon.

Tragically, mass shootings at schools have become routine for Americans. In a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 19, two teachers, two students, and tiny children perished.

A fully loaded magazine and an unloaded gun were discovered in a seven-year-backpack old's on Monday at a school in the town of Cochise in Arizona, according to the sheriff's office.

When the child's father learned about the incident, he returned home from work to check on his guns and discovered a second one was also missing.

The second weapon was found in the school's administrative offices, where the student had reportedly hidden it while they were awaiting the police.

However, it appears that the second grader was able to access the handguns and take them to school, according to the sheriff's office statement. "The parents were interviewed and advised that the weapons had been placed in what they believed to be a secure location away from the children after a recent camping trip," it said.

The youngster is subject to disciplinary actions under the laws governing children.

In the United States, there are more firearms in use than there are people.

(with inputs from agencies)