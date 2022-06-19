Four Moroccan women accuse French tycoon of harassment

Four Moroccan women pressed charges against French insurance tycoon Jacques Bouthier on May 21. He is currently under arrest in Paris on charges of raping a minor, a rights group said on Friday.

The four alleged victims are aged from 26 to 28 and had been employed by Bouthier's firm.

Also read | Huge Europe-Morocco migration begins after COVID-19 hiatus

Bouthier, 75 and one of France's richest men, is ex-CEO of insurance group Assu2000, later renamed Vilavi.

Karima Salama, a lawyer from the Moroccan Association for the Rights of Victims (AMDV) said that "the women have accused Jacques Bouthier of various acts of people trafficking, sexual harassment and verbal and moral violence, between 2018 and this year".

"An enquiry has been opened and we have faith in the justice system", she added.

Watch | French legislative elections begin: First key test for President Macron

One of the victims said, "He asked to sleep with me and when I said no, he asked me to introduce him to a sister, a female cousin or a friend, saying he would give me a nice present in exchange".

According to an AFP report, three of the alleged victims told journalists on Friday about their experiences, using sanitary masks and dark glasses to hide their identities and that they had been sacked after refusing to "give in to harassment and blackmail" over their employment by Bouthier and other French and Moroccan executives.

Also read | 'He kept on sexually molesting me': Pakistan cricket Board suspends coach after shocking allegations

They further mentioned that with repeated sexual harassment, they also were given threats about being thrown out of the job and expressed concerns that finding work is very difficult in the city, hence they couldn't speak up earlier.

One even said that Bouthier had presented them to men working at the firm, telling them, "If you bring in contracts, there will be beautiful Moroccan girls".

Bouthier was arrested by Paris prosecutors after an investigation regarding the accusations of people trafficking and the rape of a minor. He is also being prosecuted for other charges against him.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.