Four killed, several injured in car bomb blasts during New Year festival in Myanmar

Four people were killed while several others were injured in a series of car bombings at a pagoda in eastern Myanmar on Thursday. The incident took place at the Yan Taing Aung pagoda in Lashio township, Shan state where revellers had gathered to celebrate the start of the Buddhist new year.

The Thingyan festival is usually a joyful occasion where people come together to celebrate and play public water fights. However, since Myanmar plunged into the nadir of unending violence following the military coup, the event has been politicised with pro-democracy activists calling for a boycott of junta-organised events.

At least three vehicles were destroyed in the attack with a rescue worker saying, "Four men were killed on spot."

Overall, 12 people were injured while two remained in serious condition, all had been quickly transported to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the authorities are sanitising the area for further explosives.

Junta airstrike on village

The bombings come in the backdrop of the Myanmar junta carrying out airstrikes on a village that killed over 130 people, in what many have termed as the deadliest attack by the military after seizing power in a coup two years ago.

The villagers told AFP that it was difficult to identify the dead. "We can not identify anymore who is who among the dead because they are all pieces."

Will crush dissent: Junta chief

The attack transpired a few days after junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said he would take "decisive action" against the country’s rebel National Unity Government (NUG) and its allied ethnic armed groups.

"The terror acts of NUG and its lackey so-called People's Defence Forces (PDFs) need to be tackled for good and all," said Hlaing.

To crush the resistance led by the NUG and PDFs, he commanded his soldiers to "effectively use the firearms provided."

The junta chief said that the military would then hold "free and fair elections" upon the completion of the state of emergency.

The Myanmar army has dealt with dissenting groups using an iron fist ever since coming to power. Those opposing the junta rule have been mercilessly killed. According to various estimates, the crackdown against anti-junta voices has left more than 3,200 people dead.

(With inputs from agencies)



