Myanmar junta's airstrikes kill at least 100, leave town with screaming people and body parts everywhere

Myanmar junta confirmed and justified the airstrike carried out on a village, which killed at least 100 people, on Wednesday, becoming one of the deadliest attacks by the military after seizing power in a coup two years ago.

CNN in its report highlighted the horrific story after the deadly strikes as it mentioned that the relatives were still recovering the charred bodies and limbs of victims.

The US-based media outlet reported that it was a horrific scene at the site of the military airstrike. The witness said that he hid in a tunnel during the attack. While describing the scene, he said that children were dying, women were screaming, and bodies were piled up on the ground.

Another witness, a villager involved in rescue and recovery efforts at Pazi Gyi village, said that the body parts had been strewn across the site of the attack, AFP reported. The villager asked not to be named for safety concerns.

The villager told AFP it was difficult to identify the dead. "We can not identify anymore who is who among the dead because they are all pieces," he said.

Media reports claimed that the strikes were carried out in the remote Kanbalu township in the central Sagaing region. However, the official death toll still remains unclear.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) strongly condemned air strikes. The group has faced criticism for not doing enough to solve the deepening Myanmar crisis.

The chair of Indonesia said in a statement: "All forms of violence must end immediately, particularly the use of force against civilians. This would be the only way to create a conducive environment for an inclusive national dialogue to find a sustainable peaceful solution in Myanmar."

France has also condemned the incident calling it an "abominable" airstrike on a village by the Myanmar air force. French foreign ministry said in a statement that the strike demonstrated "the strategy of indiscriminate violence the Myanmar junta has inflicted on Myanmar's people for more than two years". The ministry further added that Paris "continues to stand resolutely at the side of the people of Myanmar".

According to a local monitoring group, the Myanmar military's crackdown on dissent and armed groups opposed to their rule has left more than 3,200 people dead. The crackdown began after a coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)





