Four infiltration bids foiled in 72 hours in JK, 5 terrorists killed, one arrested alive

Three terrorists were killed during an Infiltration bid in the Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district. Indian Army Along with Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled an Infiltration bid in Madiyan Nanak post in Kamalkote sector of Uri sector.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that three terrorists who were trying to infiltrate the Indian Side of the Kashmir region were killed in an operation near the LoC.

''Army and Baramulla Police neutralised 03 infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in Kamalkote sector of Uri. More details to be followed, '' said Jammu and Kashmir Police ADGP, Vijay Kumar.

Four Infiltration bids have been foiled by security forces along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 72 hours. Two Infiltration bids were foiled in the Rajouri sector by the Indian army in which two terrorists were killed and one arrested alive.

One narco terror infiltration bid was also foiled in the Samba region of Jammu in which one Pakistani intruder was injured in the operation. He had managed to go back to Pakistan territory in an Injured state.

The Operation in Uri still continues.

(With inputs from agencies)

