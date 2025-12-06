/Four Indian Navy ships to ferry Tamil Nadu's aid to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

Amid the Indian Government's ongoing efforts to aid neighbouring Sri Lanka's recovery from the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, the Tamil Nadu government has also pitched in with assistance for the island nation. On Saturday, (Dec 6), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ceremonially flagged off an Indian Navy ship carrying relief materials loaded from the Chennai port. Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka share deep, ancient, cultural and linguistic ties rooted in history, geography, trade, migration, and religion.

Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner to South India Dr Ganesanathan Geathiswaran and the Indian Navy's Rear Admiral Satish Shenai, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA), were present at the ceremony.

As per United Nations data, Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst flood disasters in two decades, with nearly one million people affected. Reports say that more than 600 people have been reported dead, with many missing, after Cyclone Ditwah unleashed catastrophic flooding and landslides across the island on November 28.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A total of four Indian Navy ships carrying 950 metric tons of relief material are to sail from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka. From the Chennai port, INS Gharial, an amphibious vessel, would be carrying about 650 metric tons of relief materials. Sailing from Thoothukudi port, three of the Indian Navy's Landing Crafts: LCU-51, 54, and 57 would be ferrying 100tons of relief material each.

The relief material includes essential supplies such as pulses, sugar, and milk powder. In addition to this, clothing items such as dhotis, towels, sarees, and blankets are also being sent. The Chief Minister ceremonially presented a sample package of the relief materials to the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner based in Chennai.

Indian humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka so far

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28, 2025, to provide urgent Search & Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) support. In coordination with the Sri Lankan authorities, the Government of India immediately handed 9.5 tons of emergency rations from two Indian Navy Ships in Colombo; deployed three Indian Air Force aircrafts for airlifting another 31.5 tons of relief materials including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food items, medicines and surgical equipment, two BHISHM cubes along with 5 persons medical team for on-site training, and 80 persons special Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in rescue efforts; and despatched another 12 tons of relief supplies on-board Indian Navy Ship Sukanya. A total of 53 tons of relief material has been handed over.

In coordination with the Sri Lankan Air Force, Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant and MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force conducted extensive rescue operations, airlifting stranded people, including pregnant women, infants, and those critically injured. Rescued persons included nationals of Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. NDRF teams continue to carry out search-and-rescue operations in various severely affected and isolated regions of Sri Lanka, assisting flood-hit families and ensuring their immediate safety. Over 150 persons have been rescued and assisted in these combined operations, which are continuing.