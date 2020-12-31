Four dead in US' Houston domestic violence shooting

Four people were killed in Houston on Wednesday in what authorities said was likely a domestic violence shooting that included a man firing at police before turning a gun on himself.

Officers went to a home in the city's northeast around 3:15 am after receiving a call saying a woman had been shot. The officers were met with gunfire and a SWAT team from the sheriff's office was then dispatched to the home.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference Wednesday the SWAT team was eventually able to negotiate with the man to enter the home, but as team members were going inside they heard "a final gunshot."

In the house, the officers found two dead women and two dead men, including a 49-year-old man who shot himself.

Gonzalez said he believes the 49-year-old was the boyfriend of one of the women and that the other woman and man were her adult children.

