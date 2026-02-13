/SpaceX lifts off with four astronauts for Valentine’s Day International Space Station docking

In a major milestone for space exploration, NASA and SpaceX successfully launched the Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday (Feb 13). A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying four astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft Resilience.

The spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the ISS on Saturday, February 14, at 3:15 PM EST (1:45 AM IST on Sunday), following a 34-hour journey. This arrival coincides perfectly with Valentine’s Day.

A primary goal of the mission is to reinforce the ISS following the early return of the Crew-11 mission in January due to a health emergency. The arrival of Crew-12 will restore the station to its full seven-person complement as they join the Expedition 74 members already aboard.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This launch also achieved a technical milestone: it was the first time SpaceX successfully launched and landed a crew-capable Falcon 9 booster at the same facility, Space Launch Complex 40, further demonstrating the rapid reusability and reliability of commercial spaceflight.

The multinational crew

The mission features a diverse team representing three different space agencies:

Jessica Meir (NASA): Mission Commander. On her second trip to space, she previously made history by performing the first all-woman spacewalk.

Jack Hathaway (NASA): Pilot. A US Navy Commander making his first spaceflight.

Sophie Adenot (ESA): Mission Specialist. A French engineer and the first from her 2022 ESA astronaut class to fly; her portion of the mission is named "Epsilon."

Andrey Fedyaev (Roscosmos): Mission Specialist. A Russian cosmonaut on his second long-duration mission.