Fossils of marine creatures living over 66 million years ago found in footpath outside Thailand mall 

Some fossils of marine creatures, which lived more than 66 million years ago, have been found in Bangkok, Thailand, confirmed experts.

What is more special is that these over 70 shells, were embedded in a footpath outside a shopping mall, said media reports.

These snail-shaped fossils, which measured up to 12 centimeters (five inches), were first spotted by a shopper.

Also Read: Longest known cave painting created by indigenous Americans found in US, says study

These were found along a 400-metre stretch of pavement at the Siam Square shopping centre.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s paleontologists investigated and found 77 ammonite fossils.

The ammonites are marine creatures, which are believed to have died out around 66 million years ago, Preecha Saithong, director, fossil protection division, ministry told AFP on Tuesday.

“The ammonites are real,” Saithong said. The fossils, however, differed from ones usually found in Thailand.

Watch: Rocket Lab captures rocket booster with helicopter, then drops it

Around two years ago, the footpath was repaired, as per local media reports.

The shells may have been placed into the concrete as a decoration by the contractors.

In several tourist destinations like Madagascar and Morocco, the fossilised ocean-dwelling molluscs, are also sold as souvenirs. These creatures used to live during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)