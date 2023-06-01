Former US VP Mike Pence to launch presidential campaign: Report

Former Republican Vice President Mike Pence is set to enter the race to get party nomination to run for president in US Presidential Elections 2024, reported Reuters citing two unnamed sources. According to the report, Pence will launch his campaign with a video and a speech in Iowa, an early nominating state.

A staunch social conservative who stood by Trump throughout his time in his office, Pence has increasingly distanced himself from the former Republican president since his election defeat, saying Trump's encouragement of the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, put him and his family in danger.

Trump has a massive polling lead in a Republican field that now has more than six declared candidates, a dynamic that could splinter the primary opposition against the former president. On June 1, Pence's polling average in the Republican field was less than 4%, compared to Trump's 53%, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Pence has continued to embrace many of Trump's policies, while portraying himself as an even-keeled and consensus-oriented alternative. He has also appealed more directly to the evangelical Christian community, having spent significant time in recent months touring mega-churches across the country.

The success of his campaign will hinge on whether he can attract enough backers of Trump's policies who are turned off by the former president's rhetoric and behavior to build a viable coalition. Pence - a former governor of Indiana and a one-time party leader in the U.S. House of Representatives - will also test voters' appetite for an establishment Republican in a party where voters have increasingly turned to outsiders.

(With inputs from agencies)

