Former US Senator Barbara Boxer Assaulted and Robbed in Oakland

Barbara Boxer, a former United States Senator, was robbed and abused in Oakland, California, on Monday.

The incident occurred Monday morning in the waterfront Jack London Square district, according to a statement posted on the 80-year-Twitter old's account.

Boxer was pushed from behind in her back by her attacker. The assailant then got in a waiting car with her belongings.

"Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured, "her tweet read.

Boxer said fortunately she didn't fall. "My heart was pounding. My hands were shaking. I was glad I was on my feet."

She walked to a nearby Verizon store to get help.

The case is being investigated by Oakland police.

Furthermore, Crime Stoppers of Oakland is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

(With inputs from agencies)