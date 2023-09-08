Nancy Pelosi, ex-US House speaker, gets ready for re-election at 83

Former Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi will seek to get reelected US Houseof Representatives. Pelosi was the first female speaker of the House. She has served in US Congress since 1987. She has led the Democrats in the House for two decades. She became speaker of the house for the first time in 2007 just after then-president George Bush's midterm election loss.

"Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote. -Nancy," she posted on X (formerly Twitter). The post has come from the handle @TeamPelosi

By seeking re-election, Pelosi is looking to extend her long career on Capitol Hill. With a win in a special election in June 1987, Pelosi cemented her position as a notable leader within the Democratic Party.

She served as Speaker of the House. First, between 2007 and 2011. And then in 2019.

She stepped down from the post in January when Republican Party took control of the chamber.

There was uncertainty surrounding whether Pelosi will seek re-election especially after the brutal attack on her husband Paul in their home in San Francisco. The attack took place in October 2022.

