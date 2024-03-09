Former UK PM Theresa May announces decision to quit as lawmaker

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday (March 8) announced that she would not stand for re-election, bringing an end to her 27-year career in parliament.

The 67-year-old Conservative Party politician is the latest in the line to signal her exit from the parliament at an election that is scheduled to take place later this year.

At present, the polls indicate the victory of the governing party.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve everyone in the Maidenhead constituency as a member of parliament for the last 27 years," May told the local Maidenhead Advertiser newspaper.

Announcing her decision to quit as lawmaker, May said that the causes close to her heart including tackling modern slavery and human trafficking, were "taking an increasing amount" of her time.

"Because of this, after much careful thought and consideration, I have realised that looking ahead, I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP in the way I believe is right and my constituents deserve," she said.

She added that she remained "committed" to supporting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

May also expressed confidence that Conservatives would win the polls that are expected to take place in the second half of 2024.

May took over as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom less than a month after the then-leader David Cameron quit in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

However, she resigned three years later, having failed to achieve Brexit on time and to secure parliament's approval of her exit strategy.

While her tenure as the prime minister was majorly dominated by Brexit, May was also in charge when terror attacks struck Manchester and London, and also when a fire ripped through the Grenfell Tower block in London, claiming the lives of 72.

She served as interior minister between 2010 and 2016 under then-leader Cameron.