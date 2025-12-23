/Former Tory councillor ‘drugs, rapes’ ex-wife with 4 other men for 13 years

A former Tory councillor, Philip Young, has been charged with drugging and raping his ex-wife over a period of 13 years. The 49-year-old and five other men were accused of more than 60 rapes and sexual offences against Young's 48-year-old former wife, Joanne Young. Her identity has been disclosed because she has waived her right to anonymity, which would otherwise apply in such cases. Young, who was described by police as white British, appeared at Swindon magistrates' court on Tuesday (Dec 23) charged with 56 offences, including multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy his former spouse.
The man has also been accused of voyeurism, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme images. He is scheduled to appear in court again on January 23, 2026. Paul Dillon, defending Young, said: “In these circumstances, sir, there’s nothing to add.”
Martin Clarke, the chair of the bench, told the defendant: “Your cases are indictable-only, so they can only be heard in the crown court. So we’re sending all these matters to the crown court.” Clarke asked Young if he understood, to which the defendant responded: “I do.”