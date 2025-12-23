/Former Tory councillor ‘drugs, rapes’ ex-wife with 4 other men for 13 years

A former Tory councillor, Philip Young, has been charged with drugging and raping his ex-wife over a period of 13 years. The 49-year-old and five other men were accused of more than 60 rapes and sexual offences against Young's 48-year-old former wife, Joanne Young. Her identity has been disclosed because she has waived her right to anonymity, which would otherwise apply in such cases. Young, who was described by police as white British, appeared at Swindon magistrates' court on Tuesday (Dec 23) charged with 56 offences, including multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy his former spouse.