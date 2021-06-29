Former South African President Jacob Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in prison in a direct and unsuspended sentence by the country's top court on Tuesday (29 June).

"The majority judgement orders an unsuspended sentence of imprisonment for a period," judge Sisi Khampepe said.

After ignoring a court order to testify before the Zondo commission of inquiry, where he has been implicated in corrupt actions by a number of witnesses, Zuma was charged with contempt.

The decision establishes a precedent because the Constitutional Court rarely issues harsh punishments or orders imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies)