Former South African President Jacob Zuma begins jail term

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma will be eligible for parole once he has served a quarter of his prison sentence, minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola confirmed on Thursday.

“We want to assure South Africans former president will be afforded dignity throughout his time of incarceration,” Lamola said in a media briefing outside Estcourt Correctional centre.

Zuma was taken into custody by the South African police just before midnight on Wednesday to serve his 15-month jail term as ordered by the Constitutional Court.

Presently, Zuma is housed in the hospital section of the correctional center for an assessment, the minister said.

“As a precaution and in line with our COVID-19 measures, the former president will be placed in isolation for a period of 14 days. Furthermore, he will be assessed by our medical team in conjunction with the South African health military service and this will determine the conditions of his incarceration,” Lamola said.

The minister added that this is not a moment of celebration or triumphalism, it is a moment of restraint and to be human.

“All of these systems are in place to ensure that incarceration is done in a manner which is not retributive, but humane,” he said.

The minister also assured South Africans that former President Zuma will be afforded dignity throughout his term of incarceration.

Asked if the minister had seen the former President, Lamola said, “Yes, I have seen him. He is in very good spirits. He has taken his breakfast. He has taken his medication...I have also told him that I am going tell the nation that he is here in this facility and he said it's important that this country must know. He looks well and fine.”

On the question of what will happen with the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling that is due on Friday, Lamola said, “we will cross the bridge when we reach there. We all don’t know what the judgment will be. We will await the judgment.”

On Thursday, the Pietermaritzburg High Court had heard former Presidents request for a stay of his 15-month prison sentence pending the outcome of his application in the Constitutional Court, the judgment was reserved for Friday.