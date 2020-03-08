Former rival Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden ahead of key contests

Joe Biden, the Democrat presidential candidate, received endorsements by former rival Democrat Kamala Harris on Sunday.

The backing of the black senator, who clashed with Biden during the party's early presidential debates, could give Biden a boost as he campaigns before the next round of presidential nominating contests, including the big prize of Michigan.

Biden, 77, campaigned in Mississippi and his progressive opponent Bernie Sanders, 78, the senator from Vermont, was in Michigan as they battle for voters before six state contests on Tuesday.

Harris, a former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, announced she was backing Biden's bid for the White House and would campaign with him on Monday in Detroit, which has a large African-American population, reported news agency Reuters.

"There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office," Harris, a first-term senator from California and the state's former attorney general, said in a statement.

One of the most talked-about moments of Harris' presidential campaign was her blistering attack on Biden during a June presidential debate. She called his remarks about working with segregationist senators hurtful and questioned Biden's 1970s opposition to school busing.

