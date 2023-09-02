Former Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola gets 10 years imprisonment in Capitol attack

A member of Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola, who has been accused of leading the US Capitol riot by making his way into the complex using a police shield before filming himself smoking a celebratory cigar, was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.



The 46-year-old former US Marine fought with officers when the Congress was raided on 6 January 2021. Pezzola was convicted of obstructing an official proceeding and assaulting the police.



Meanwhile, another member of Proud Boy Ethan Nordean was sentenced over a more serious seditious conspiracy charge. In a selfie video, which was made on the day of the riot, Pezzola is seen smoking what he stated was a "victory cigar" inside the Capitol building.

During the sentencing on Friday (September 1), Pezzola said that he regretted his actions. His wife, mother and daughter spoke while addressing the judge, as the mother described him as a "wonderful child" who "never gave me any trouble".



However, once the prison term was announced and the judge went out of the room, Pezzola shouted, "Trump won!"

Drinking club to foot-soldiers of Trump

Seven years ago, Proud Boys started as a "drinking club" but soon turned into the foot soldiers of Donald Trump and became the first people to march inside the Capitol on January 6.



Among the five arrested, Pezzola was acquitted of seditious conspiracy, a charge which is slammed over people for overthrowing the government or using force "to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States".



However, the prosecutors argued that the violent actions of Pezzola at the riot warranted a stiff sentence. "Pezzola's actions and testimony leave no doubt that he intended to influence or affect the conduct of government by intimidation or coercion," wrote prosecutors in a sentencing memo. "He committed crimes of terrorism on January 6,” they added.

Judge Timothy Kelly on Friday said to Pezzola that he had "played a significant role" in the Capitol riot even though he did not have a leadership role in the Proud Boys. "It was a national disgrace, what happened," Judge Kelly stated.



During the trial, Pezzola had downplayed his actions on January 6, stating that the crowd were "trespassing protesters" and not an "invading force". He further told jurors that his actions during the Capitol attack can be explained by his reverting to military training after seeing the use of non-lethal munitions by the police to try to disperse the crowd.



"In the military and Marine Corps, you don't ever turn around and run away. You're conditioned not to think about the flight response. You're conditioned to run toward the danger,” Pezzola said.



While speaking with the Washington Post after he was convicted, Pezzola said that the trial was a "complete sham" and made fringe claims that the federal officials and informants had actually “set up” the riot.

