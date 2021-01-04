Former Pentagon chiefs urge military to stay out of election and to allow smooth presidential transition

All 10 living former US defence secretaries warned against involving the military in the presidential transition period as Georgia senate runoff looms. These 10 defence secretaries included two of Donald Trump's appointees.

The essay was published in The Washington Post, whereby Leon Panetta, Dick Cheney, Ashton Carter, William Cohen, Robert Gates, William Perry, Chuck Hagel, Donald Rumsfeld, James Mattis and Mark Esper urged the Pentagon to allow a peaceful transition of power.

"Efforts to involve the US armed forces in resolving election disputes would take us into the dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory," the former defence secretaries said. They added that officials who intend to do the same could face criminal and professional consequences.

The former secretaries referred to the election process and transfer of power as ''hallmarks of our democracy''.

The country has a history of peaceful transitions of power, except in 1860 when Abraham Lincoln's election led to the US Civil War after pro-slavery South threatened to move. "This year should be no exception," they said.



The secretaries come from both major US political parties - The Democratic Party as well as the Republican Party. Esper and Mattis were appointed by Trump and pointed out how all challenges to the election result had already been dismissed by the courts. In addition, they pointed out how the votes have been certified by state governors.

The former secretaries also said that it was time to officially certify the Electoral College votes. Besides stating the obvious, the former secretaries also urged acting defence secretary Christopher MIller to ensure a smooth transition of power takes place.

"They must also refrain from any political actions that undermine the results of the election or hinder the success of the new team," the essay added.