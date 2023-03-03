Former Malaysia PM Najib, 1MDB ex-CEO cleared of corruption charges

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and former chief executive of state fund 1MDB were acquitted of corruption charges linked to a 2016 government audit into the fund. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who took office in November last year, had ordered a review into the previous administration's projects to remove corruption from the system.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence after being found guilty in a separate case. Najob was charged in 2018 with abusing his position as prime minister. He had amended a government audit into the multibillion-dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Former chief executive of the state fund, Arul Kandasamy, was charged with abetting Najib. Arul and Najib both pleaded not guilty.

Their lawyers said that the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled Friday that the prosecution had failed to establish a case against them.

"(The court) found that there was no element of gratification... absolutely no element of corruption in Najib's role in these charges," Najib's lawyer Shafee Abdullah said.

Commenting on the matter, Arul said at the news conference that he felt vindicated by the court decision. He added that he had been "honest and straightforward" about his role at 1MDB.

Corruption and money-laundering investigations into Malaysia's 1MDB have spanned at least six countries. An estimated $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB by high-level officials of the fund and their associates between 2009 and 2014, the US Justice Department has alleged.

Meanwhile, Najib is still facing three more cases related to corruption at 1MDB and other state entities. A judicial review against his conviction had been sought by Najib in a 1MDB-linked case. Malaysia's highest court is expected to decide on the application this month, local media reports suggest.

Other Malaysia politicians facing corruption charges include deputy premier, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the leader of Najib's coalition Barisan Nasional. Zahid has pleaded not guilty to 47 charges of corruption and money laundering.

