/Former Lanka president Ranil Wickremesinghe cited ill health, wife’s cancer in bail plea, remanded till Aug 29

Former Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe was refused bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate Court after his arrest on the charge of ‘misusing government funds’ and remanded in custody till 26 August. Wickremesinghe, who served as head of state from 2022 to 2024 and was a six-time prime minister, was arrested earlier on Friday by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the allegations of misusing state funds to finance a private trip to London for attending the graduation ceremony of his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, during his presidency.

Wickremesinghe’s legal counsel argued in the court that detaining the former president posed a serious risk to his security and health and pleaded that bail be granted to him.

President’s counsel Anuja Premaratne appeared for Wickremesinghe and said he is “76 years old, suffering from heart disease for seven years, as well as diabetes and hypertension”.

“For the first time today, it is revealed that his wife is a cancer patient. They have no children and depend solely on each other. He is scheduled to be the chief guest at the Commonwealth Youth Council in India on August 24. Prison is not a safe place for a former president. I therefore respectfully request Your Honour to release my client on suitable bail conditions.”

However, the magistrate, Nilupuli Lankapura, denied the request and ruled that Wickremesinghe would remain in custody until Tuesday.

Wickremesinghe’s supporters gathered outside the court and started chanting in anger when the remand order was announced and he was escorted away. Senior political figures, including Namal Rajapaksa, former president Maithripala Sirisena, and former prime minister Dinesh Gunawardena, had earlier visited court in a show of solidarity and were present at the time of the court order.

It is the first time a former head of state has ever been detained on the island. Sri Lankan Muslim Congress leader Rauff Hakeem condemned the detention of Wickremesinghe as “unbecoming” and akin to treating him “like a common criminal.”

Former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed also voiced support, stating he looked forward to Wickremesinghe’s “return home shortly.”

Wickremesinghe will remain in remand prison until 26 August, when the case is scheduled to be reviewed.