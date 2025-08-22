/‘Demography being changed in border areas’: PM Modi slams TMC, Congress over illegal ‘immigration’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday blamed the Trinamool Congress and Congress party for the illegal immigrants residing in the state and said these two parties succumbed to the politics of appeasement and are encouraging immigration only for the greed of power. Addressing a rally in Kolkata, PM Modi said that those who have come here to snatch the livelihoods of our people and have stayed by forging documents will have to leave. “The way the demography is being altered in border areas is also creating a social crisis in West Bengal. The country cannot tolerate this; it must be stopped. Therefore, this time from the Red Fort, I announced a special demography mission against immigration,” Modi said.

“Vote for us and these illegal immigrants will run away… We will not allow these infiltrators who are taking away the jobs of our youth and torturing women to stay in India,” he asserted.

‘Money Centre sends for development is looted and spent on TMC cadre’

The PM also launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, saying that the money Centre sends to the state government is not utilised for the welfare of women and the poor; instead, it is spent on the TMC cadre.

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata, the PM said that the BJP-led Centre has extended every possible help for the development of West Bengal, but the development in the state is facing massive challenges from the state government, as the funds released for the welfare schemes are being looted by the TMC and spent on the party cadre.

He further said that the BJP believes in ‘Bangalar Uday, Tobei Viksit Bharater Jai’ (The rise of Bengal leads to the victory of a developed India).

‘Atrocities, crime against women have increased in Bengal’: Modi

PM Modi also targeted the TMC government over the poor law and order situation and increasing crimes against women in Bengal.

“The atrocities against women in the state have increased. Crime and corruption have become the identity of the TMC government. Till the TMC is in power in the state, there will be no development…The real change will only come when the TMC is removed from power…Criminals and corrupt should be in jail, not in power,” he said.

TMC is the enemy of Bengal’s development; the party’s only objective is to stop the BJP’s roadmap for growth, he said. He also asserted that the BJP strengthened Bengali by granting it classical language status.

PM inaugurates infra projects worth Rs 5,200 crore

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,200 crore, including three crucial metro stretches—Sealdah to Esplanade (Green Line, 2.6 km), Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar (Yellow Line, 6.77 km), and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata (Orange Line, 4.39 km).