/PM Modi lauds Shubhanshu Shukla's feat, praises increasing space startups in India

India celebrates its independence from its colonial past, and from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi lauded the country for the heights it has reached in all fields. Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla scripted history with his recent feat. He was the first from the country to fly to NASA’s International Space Station under a private mission.
"We are all seeing the feat in the space sector and we are filled with pride. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from the ISS, and in the coming few days, he will be coming to India. In space, we are preparing for Gaganyaan, as Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” said PM Modi.
“We are also working towards building our own Space Station. I am proud that more than 300 startups of the country are working just in space sector. Among those 300 startups, thousands of youth are working with full capability. This is the strength of the youth of our country, and this is our trust in the youth of our country,” he added.