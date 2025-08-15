/PM Modi announces major GST reforms. What does it mean for middle class

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the ramparts of Red Fort, mentioned reforms for GST. After eight years, the country will now see a major reform, he assured. He said it is a gift the country will receive on Diwali. It more like an early announcement of a gift. He said, "This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you. The country will receive a huge gift. Over the past eight years, we have undertaken a major reform in GST.”

“We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will reduce the tax burden across the country,” he added.

The Finance Ministry mentioned that the GST Council will be meeting next and ‘will deliberate on the recommendations of Group of Ministers’. The ministry also noted that all efforts will be made to facilitate the implementation of these reforms at the earliest. And the benefit of which will mostly be seen within this financial year.

What does it mean to for the middle class?

Rate Rationalisation:

Reduction of taxes on common man items and aspirational goods: This would enhance affordability, boost consumption, and make essential and aspirational goods more accessible to a wider population.

Reduction of slabs:

Essentially move towards simple tax with 2 slabs – standard and merit. Special rates only for select few items.

Compensation Cess:

The end of compensation cess has created fiscal space, providing greater flexibility to rationalise and align tax rates within the GST framework for long-term sustainability.