/2.8-million-year-old teeth reveal a new branch of humanity in Ethiopia

Archaeologists in Ethiopia have discovered proof of a new branch of humanity that was previously unknown. Fossilised teeth recovered from the Ledi-Geraru archaeological site in the Afar Region are believed to be 2.8 to 2.6 million years old. The same place had earlier revealed the oldest known human jawbone. A total of 13 teeth were found belonging to at least two early hominin lineages - Australopithecus and the genus Homo, including modern humans (Homo sapiens). The teeth in the first group are different from the known genus, which suggests that there was a new species which scientists don't know about. The researchers wrote in the study published in Nature, "These specimens suggest that Australopithecus and early Homo existed as two non-robust lineages in the Afar Region before 2.5 million years ago." Also Read: Scientist finds earliest evidence that Rig Veda verses influenced civilisations outside India

According to the study, between three million and 2.5 million years ago, eastern Africa was home to at least four different hominin lineages - early Homo, A. garhi, the newly identified Australopithecus found in Ledi-Geraru, and Paranthropus. The discovery of this unknown and unnamed species of humans changes the assumption about evolution being linear. Earlier, man was believed to have evolved from an ape to a human in a straight manner. However, now scientists say that evolution likely has several branches, and most of them went extinct. Also Read: Scientists stumble upon a 20.7 feet green anaconda on TV show. Could 24 foot creatures be next?

How did different human species live together?

Add WION as a Preferred Source