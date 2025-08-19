/Scientist finds earliest evidence that Rig Veda verses influenced civilisations outside India

Scientists in California have found one of the earliest proofs that the Vedic culture was not limited to India. The evidence lies in music, as a study has pointed out that a hymn written on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean 3,000 years ago shares striking similarities with the Rig Veda, one of the oldest Indian sacred texts. Dan C. Baciu, of the University of California, Santa Barbara, published his comparative analysis on the Preprints.org server. He says that the Hymn to Nikkal, written in Ugarit and the Rig Veda verses shared the same cadence, or repeated melodic or rhythmic units. The researcher used computer-assisted rhythm and melody mapping to draw parallels between the two bodies of work. He wrote in his study that one in five Rig Veda verses ends with the same cadence as the Hymn to Nikkal. What makes it intriguing is that, according to him, the odds of this occurring by accident are less than one in a million. In the one written in the Mediterranean, there are two cadences - one simple and heartbeat-like, and one more intricate. Baciu says that both models are also present in the Rig Veda verses, "with one most frequently ending verses and the other linked closely to the Triṣṭubh meter," according to Baciu. Also Read: Unknown Harappan settlement discovered in Thar desert for the first time