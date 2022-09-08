Former CEO says Disney found 'substantial portion' of Twitter users fake

Disney's former chief operating officer Bob Iger said that the company found that a "substantial portion" of Twitter's users were "not real" in 2016.

Highlighting that he got cold feet when the Walt Disney Co and Twitter Inc boards were prepared to enter negotiations, Iger said it was discontinued due to the discounted value.

Amid a legal battle between billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and Twitter over his deal to buy the social media company for $44 billion, Iger's comments could help the Tesla CEO.

Pointing out that he had second thoughts about a deal with Twitter because of the "nastiness" of the discourse on the social media platform, Igor said he feared would become a distraction.

Also read | New study links extreme temperatures to ‘dramatic rise’ in hateful tweets

Following the rejection to delay the lawsuit, Musk could add whistleblowing revelations from a Twitter ex-security chief that surfaced in August.

Saying prolonging the suit "would risk further harm to Twitter too great to justify," the chancellor of the Delaware court Kathaleen McCormick denied his request to push back the litigation.

Accusing Twitter of misleading him regarding the number of bot accounts on its platform, Musk cancelled the deal.

Arguing that Musk's request was another delay tactic, Twitter's attorneys said he was trying to derail the takeover.

A report by the Washington Post had made revelations criticising Twitter's security practices first became public in August.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: