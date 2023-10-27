Former British PM Liz Truss 'deeply disturbed' by Rishi Sunak's invitation to China for AI summit

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss in a letter to her successor Rishi Sunak, on Thursday (Oct 26), asked him to "reconsider" his decision to extend an invite to China for the upcoming AI summit.

Truss said that she was "deeply disturbed" to learn that the British government intended to welcome representatives of China who have in the past abused technology for its own gains and have devalued freedom and democracy.

Expressing her disappointment, she took to her official X account and said, "China should not be invited to the UK's AI Summit at Bletchley Park. We should be working with our allies, not those seeking to subvert freedom and democracy. I have written to the Prime Minister requesting that the invitation be rescinded."

She, in the letter, hit out at the Chinese state which she said had used technology to "aid its oppression of millions and attack on freedom and democracy”.

“The regime in Beijing has a fundamentally different attitude to the West about AI, seeing it as a means of state control and a tool for national security,” she warned in the letter shared on X.

She further in the letter stated that the above-mentioned reasons were why the deputy prime minister of the UK in 2020 when he was serving as digital secretary, had removed all Huawei equipment from the UK's 5G networks.

“No reasonable person expects China to abide by anything agreed at this kind of summit, given their cavalier attitude to international law,” she added.

This comes at a time when UK PM Rishi Sunak is facing intense pressure over his attitude towards China.

'Absolutely the right thing to have invited China', says Sunak

Defending his move to invite China to the summit, Sunak said it was the absolute right thing to have invited the Chinese representatives.

"And with regard to China, look, I can't say with 100 per cent certainty that China will be there, but I do believe that it's absolutely the right thing to have invited them," he said. China should not be invited to the UK's AI Summit at Bletchley Park.



We should be working with our allies, not those seeking to subvert freedom and democracy.



I have written to the Prime Minister requesting that the invitation be rescinded.👇 pic.twitter.com/tQDe2P3kak — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 26, 2023 ×

"China is unquestionably the world's second AI power behind the U.S., that's just a fact when you look at the amount of research, investment and activity that's happening there, and AI doesn't respect borders," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE